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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Kenya-Malaysia ties

INFOGRAPHIC: Kenya-Malaysia deals
Infographics

INFOGRAPHIC: Kenya-Malaysia deals

Among the deals signed was the Bilateral Air Services Agreement, designed to expand air connectivity, this agreement will facilitate easier travel between the two countries, while boosting trade and tourism

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Kenya, Malaysia advance digital collaboration
Technology

Kenya, Malaysia advance digital collaboration

Speaking during a Statehouse meeting with President William Ruto, he highlighted that the partnership would extend beyond traditional sectors such as agriculture to areas critical for future economies, including digital technology, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and energy transition.

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Malaysian PM Anwar praises Ruto's poverty alleviation agenda
News

Malaysian PM Anwar praises Ruto's poverty alleviation agenda

Speaking at a state banquet hosted by President William Samoei Ruto on Sunday, November 23, 2025, he said Kenya’s ambitious programme to build more than 150,000 affordable housing units for low-income communities reflected a bold and exemplary model of leadership.

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