INFOGRAPHIC: Kenya-Malaysia deals
Among the deals signed was the Bilateral Air Services Agreement, designed to expand air connectivity, this agreement will facilitate easier travel between the two countries, while boosting trade and tourism
Among the deals signed was the Bilateral Air Services Agreement, designed to expand air connectivity, this agreement will facilitate easier travel between the two countries, while boosting trade and tourism
Speaking during a Statehouse meeting with President William Ruto, he highlighted that the partnership would extend beyond traditional sectors such as agriculture to areas critical for future economies, including digital technology, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and energy transition.
Speaking at a state banquet hosted by President William Samoei Ruto on Sunday, November 23, 2025, he said Kenya’s ambitious programme to build more than 150,000 affordable housing units for low-income communities reflected a bold and exemplary model of leadership.