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BasiGo begins local assembly of electric vans in Kenya
BasiGo has begun assembling Ma3e electric vans in Mombasa with AVA, delivering Kenya’s first locally assembled electric vans, with 22 units due by May and over 500 already reserved.
BasiGo has begun assembling Ma3e electric vans in Mombasa with AVA, delivering Kenya’s first locally assembled electric vans, with 22 units due by May and over 500 already reserved.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation, Mukhwana said that while Kenya has invested significantly in processing capacity, domestic production of raw materials remains inadequate.