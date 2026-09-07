Business
NSE: Kenyan shares lead investment returns after strong eight months
The strong performance by equities comes against a backdrop of relatively stable monetary conditions in Kenya
The strong performance by equities comes against a backdrop of relatively stable monetary conditions in Kenya
The firm recorded growth in assets, digital sales, and app usage, alongside key regional partnerships and restructuring. The results highlight resilience and continued investment in digital innovation across its East African operations.
The auction results point to falling yields across all tenors, reflecting easing borrowing costs and sustained appetite for longer-term government securities.