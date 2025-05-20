KMPDC launches online system for health facility registration
KMPDC Chief Executive Officer David Kariuki said the shift from manual paperwork to a fully digital platform is aimed at improving service delivery.
KMPDC Chief Executive Officer David Kariuki said the shift from manual paperwork to a fully digital platform is aimed at improving service delivery.
Interns are expected to access their individual results immediately after the online process ends.
KMPDC reassured the public that the process is designed to maintain strict adherence to the law.
“The Commission has warned that if the CEO does not comply within the stipulated timeframe, it will proceed to determine the appeal without further input from the Council,” the directive warned.
Duale emphasized that achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) depends on the consistent delivery of ethical and high-standard services across the country.
The initial investigation was carried out by a 12-member team appointed by Dr. Maurice Wakwabubi, acting CEO of the Kenya Blood Transfusion and Transplant Services (KBTTS).