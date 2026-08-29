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Ruto remembers King Harald V as a champion of service and unity
The President connected the King’s legacy to Kenya’s relationship with Norway, recalling his official trip to the Scandinavian country in June this year.
The President connected the King’s legacy to Kenya’s relationship with Norway, recalling his official trip to the Scandinavian country in June this year.
President Ruto emphasised that the cooperation also aligns with global efforts to transition toward greener maritime transport systems