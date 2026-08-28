Mathari Hospital advertises CEO job with Sh560,000 top salary
The person appointed will take charge of the hospital’s day-to-day administration and strategic direction while putting into effect decisions made by the Board of Directors.
The person appointed will take charge of the hospital’s day-to-day administration and strategic direction while putting into effect decisions made by the Board of Directors.
SRC has gazetted the 2026 Remuneration and Benefits of State and Other Public Officers Regulations, establishing procedures for job evaluation, salary structures, collective bargaining and a four-year remuneration review cycle for Kenya’s public service.
According to the NPSC, one of the main challenges has been understanding the full scope of the ruling, especially when it comes to identifying which in-house legal officers qualify for the allowance. This has led to further legal review and internal consultations before any payments can be processed.