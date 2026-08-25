Sports
Ethiopia bids to host 2028 AFCON
The Ethiopian team ranks 143rd out of 211 by FIFA, and it last played in the biennial AFCON tournament in 2022, when it was eliminated in the group stage.
The Ethiopian team ranks 143rd out of 211 by FIFA, and it last played in the biennial AFCON tournament in 2022, when it was eliminated in the group stage.
The commitment was made during a high-level meeting of the PAMOJA Oversight Council and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), as the three countries reviewed their preparedness to host the continental tournament.