Business
UK-Kenya business forum 2026 drives economic partnership forward
The renewed Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership, formalised in July 2025, aims to double trade by 2030, a goal the forum intends to accelerate.
The renewed Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership, formalised in July 2025, aims to double trade by 2030, a goal the forum intends to accelerate.
Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPROBA) Chief Executive Officer, Floice Mukabana, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering apple mango farmers to penetrate global markets.
The report highlights that the surge was driven by a notable increase in both exports and imports. UK shipments to Kenya rose by eight percent, while Kenya’s exports to the UK expanded by 14 percent. During this period, Kenya exported goods valued at Sh63 billion (£371 million) and services worth Sh71.5 billion (£421 million) to the UK.