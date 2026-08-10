Sports
Golf: Chege wins sixth leg of PGK Equator Tour in Nakuru
The Thika Sports Club player finished ahead of seasoned professional Dismas Indiza, who carded 286 (-6), while Mutahi Kibugu was third on 287 (-5).
The Thika Sports Club player finished ahead of seasoned professional Dismas Indiza, who carded 286 (-6), while Mutahi Kibugu was third on 287 (-5).
South Africa’s Casey Jarvis claimed his first DP World Tour title at the 2026 Magical Kenya Open in Nairobi, winning wire-to-wire and leading a €2.7m prize fund payout across the field.