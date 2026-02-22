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Kenyan national in US pleads guilty to stealing Sh52.7 million
According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, 41-year-old Tobias Otieno admitted to stealing about Sh52.7 million from the Town of Wallkill.
According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, 41-year-old Tobias Otieno admitted to stealing about Sh52.7 million from the Town of Wallkill.
Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU) said the body of Clinton Nyapara Mogesa, a Kenyan citizen, was found abandoned at a former Russian military position in the Donetsk region, one of the most heavily contested areas since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.