News
Unnecessary! Sakaja dismisses arrest attempts, urges amicable resolution
On Monday night, police were searching for Nairobi Governor following an arrest order issued by the Senate watchdog committee for contempt of Parliament.
On Monday night, police were searching for Nairobi Governor following an arrest order issued by the Senate watchdog committee for contempt of Parliament.
The lawmakers, led by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ on Tuesday rejected the claims outright, saying the accusations were meant to distract from their constitutional duty to scrutinise how county funds are used.