Health and Wellness
Cancer expert warns Kenya relying on foreign data in treatment decisions
Dr. Oria said doctors are often forced to rely on treatment approaches developed outside the country, without enough local evidence to guide decisions.
Dr. Oria said doctors are often forced to rely on treatment approaches developed outside the country, without enough local evidence to guide decisions.
The Commission for University Education (CUE) has cautioned that universities face major hurdles, including the need to retrain lecturers, redesign curricula, and secure adequate funding to make the transition successful.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation, Ombati said that while universities continue to carry out research, inadequate financial support from the government remains a major obstacle to meaningful progress.