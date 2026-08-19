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MPs demand tougher action against rogue auctioneers
Members of Parliament also raised concerns over allegations that some auctioneers enlist goons and other unauthorised individuals to intimidate or overpower people while executing warrants.
Members of Parliament also raised concerns over allegations that some auctioneers enlist goons and other unauthorised individuals to intimidate or overpower people while executing warrants.
Dressed in a traditional beaded cap and holding a fly-whisk, Kenyatta embodied the hope of a nation finally gaining self-rule.