Health and Wellness
KNH explains kidney transplant case after rare complication
KNH said it conducted 22 kidney transplants in the 2024–2025 financial year, with 21 successful outcomes.
KNH said it conducted 22 kidney transplants in the 2024–2025 financial year, with 21 successful outcomes.
He made it clear that Mediheal does not take part in selecting donors or influencing patients in any way.
The hospital’s lawyers Katwa Kigen and Conrad Maloba delivered the documents on Wednesday to officers from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit at the DCI headquarters.