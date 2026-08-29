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Ruto remembers King Harald V as a champion of service and unity
The President connected the King’s legacy to Kenya’s relationship with Norway, recalling his official trip to the Scandinavian country in June this year.
The President connected the King’s legacy to Kenya’s relationship with Norway, recalling his official trip to the Scandinavian country in June this year.
Harald was Norway’s first king born in the country since the 14th Century. He has been succeeded by his son, Haakon, marking the start of a new chapter for the Norwegian monarchy.