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Torn apart: A mother’s pain after son vanishes in police raid
Still hoping for official answers, the family visited Kinoo Police Station. But instead of help, Rukwaro said they were met with denial.
Still hoping for official answers, the family visited Kinoo Police Station. But instead of help, Rukwaro said they were met with denial.
Neighbours who witnessed the incident said the officers left with several personal items from the house. These included two laptops, two phones, Kinyagia’s current and old passports, and a yellow fever card.