Kioni: Opposition confusion could hand Ruto another term
The Deputy Party leader added that the opposition was repeating familiar mistakes and had drifted back into confusion similar to what it faced in the 2022 election cycle.
The Deputy Party leader added that the opposition was repeating familiar mistakes and had drifted back into confusion similar to what it faced in the 2022 election cycle.
Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni told Radio Generation that the convention will demonstrate that the party is fully operational and committed to its principles, following a series of internal court battles that had threatened its leadership.
Speaking in an interview with Radio Generation, Kioni emphasized that the party’s position in opposition is a principled stand rooted in its political beliefs.
The context for these allegations stems from statements by Raila in August 2024, when he claimed that Uhuru had encouraged him to assist President Ruto during the climax of Gen Z protests.
History has offered Uhuru Kenyatta the rare opportunity to shape a political institution that generations of Kenyans will identify with.
Koni accused MPs of selling out to the executive and failing to hold it accountable, contrasting the current state of affairs with past administrations under Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta
The former Ndaragwa MP added that the 2022 elections were flawed and questioned the results not only at the presidential level but also in parliamentary contests.