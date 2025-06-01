Sports
Kip Keino Classic: Omanyala loses to Australian Lachlan in 100m race
Australian Kennedy Lachlan won the race in a time of 9.98 seconds, a big win for the lanky Ausi who secured a personal best as a result.
Australian Kennedy Lachlan won the race in a time of 9.98 seconds, a big win for the lanky Ausi who secured a personal best as a result.
McCoy is amongst a bevy of athletes, both from Kenya and beyond, who will take part in the sixth edition of the annual event at the Ulinzi Stadium in Nairobi.
The annual event has been growing in stature ever since it was launched six years ago.