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NPSC warns public against fake police constable advertisements
NPSC Chairperson Amani Yuda Komora urged the public to disregard the fake advert, which redirected applicants to an unauthorised online link.
NPSC Chairperson Amani Yuda Komora urged the public to disregard the fake advert, which redirected applicants to an unauthorised online link.
Komora promised to uphold the Constitution with diligence and work closely with stakeholders to restore public confidence in the police.
Their appointments follow approval by the National Assembly on August 14, 2025, confirming that both met all constitutional and legal requirements after their nomination on August 4, 2025