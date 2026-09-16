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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

labour laws

G4S Kenya seeks clearer rules as guards struggle with low pay
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G4S Kenya seeks clearer rules as guards struggle with low pay

G4S is urging the government to tighten oversight and enforce rules consistently. The call follows a February 2025 ruling by the Employment and Labour Relations Court, which upheld a Sh30,000 minimum wage for security guards announced by the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) in November 2023.

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