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AI could reshape Kenya’s jobs, Labour CS says
Mutua said the replacement of workers by AI could create new legal disputes, particularly where employees lose their jobs because their duties have been automated
Mutua said the replacement of workers by AI could create new legal disputes, particularly where employees lose their jobs because their duties have been automated
G4S is urging the government to tighten oversight and enforce rules consistently. The call follows a February 2025 ruling by the Employment and Labour Relations Court, which upheld a Sh30,000 minimum wage for security guards announced by the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) in November 2023.