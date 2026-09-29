EACC wins Sh25m Mombasa road reserve recovery case
The court found that the parcel had been unlawfully removed from Machakos Road and allocated in 1994 to the late Ezekiel Luyali, who was then a councillor at the Municipal Council of Mombasa.
The court found that the parcel had been unlawfully removed from Machakos Road and allocated in 1994 to the late Ezekiel Luyali, who was then a councillor at the Municipal Council of Mombasa.
LSK President Charles Kanjama said the Society had received complaints from advocates who were unable to complete ongoing conveyancing and land transactions because of the outage.
Lawmakers on the National Assembly’s Lands Committee have opened an inquiry into a petition alleging fraudulent transfer of a Kilimani land parcel, while calling for accountability after Lands principal secretary Generali Nixon Korir failed to appear before the hearing.
The petition is currently being considered by the Public Petitions Committee, which is expected to present its recommendations to Parliament after completing its review.
Health facilities are another major area of concern. Patients report paying extra charges to access treatment, secure hospital beds, or move faster through queues. These costs affect many families, especially those already struggling with limited income.