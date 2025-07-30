Duale: Corruption is crippling Kenya’s fight against tobacco
The CS noted that while Kenya has solid laws to regulate tobacco use, corruption has made it difficult to apply them effectively.
The CS noted that while Kenya has solid laws to regulate tobacco use, corruption has made it difficult to apply them effectively.
Wetang’ula stressed that rights must be exercised peacefully and unarmed, as clearly stated in the Constitution. He also said the law should be firm on those who incite or fund destruction.
The letter follows an investigation that found the “majority” of Jewish students had experienced discrimination or bias, and about one quarter had felt physically threatened.
A committee led by Wajir Senator Abass Sheikh is reviewing gaps in current laws and considering nationwide standards for recruitment, training, and discipline.
Only three out of 12 reservations were accepted, with senators dismissing broader definitions meant to close loopholes involving family ties and perceived conflicts.