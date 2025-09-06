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Court orders Nairobi County to pay lawyer Sh498m in legal fees
Lawyer Samson Masaba, trading as Munikah & Co Advocates, won reprieve after Justice Helene Namisi rejected the county’s bid to nullify his Sh498.7 million bill of costs.
Lawyer Samson Masaba, trading as Munikah & Co Advocates, won reprieve after Justice Helene Namisi rejected the county’s bid to nullify his Sh498.7 million bill of costs.
Martin Nyongesa, who chairs the scheme, told MPs that by 2018 KBC had failed to remit Sh750 million in staff deductions, a figure that has now shot to Sh3.27 billion.