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Experts warn of weak oversight in Sh5 trillion Infrastructure Fund
The office of Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o highlighted that the fund has been structured as a corporate entity rather than a public fund, creating risks for misuse.
The office of Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o highlighted that the fund has been structured as a corporate entity rather than a public fund, creating risks for misuse.
Abdullahi said governors welcome any system that enhances accountability and automation in public procurement, but the current digital platform is riddled with flaws that have stalled service delivery.