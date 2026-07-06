Crime
Investigators probe death of advocate Edward Kariuki Muthee in Athi River
Police say the lawyer left home on Saturday for personal errands but never returned, with the motive behind the killing still unknown.
Police say the lawyer left home on Saturday for personal errands but never returned, with the motive behind the killing still unknown.
The statement raises concern over the reported disruption of Nation Media Group Uganda operations, including NTV Uganda, Spark TV and the Daily Monitor
In a statement issued on February 9, 2026, the Society said the complaints, widely shared on social media, largely involve associates, interns and pupils in law firms and other organisations, including NGOs.