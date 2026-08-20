Africa
Liberia charges ex-vice president Jewel Howard-Taylor in drug probe
The charges accuse Howard-Taylor of illegally importing, selling and transporting controlled drugs, as well as helping facilitate drug trafficking.
The charges accuse Howard-Taylor of illegally importing, selling and transporting controlled drugs, as well as helping facilitate drug trafficking.
Police chief Gregory Coleman said the drugs, whose estimated street value exceeds $370 million (£220 million), were confirmed to be cocaine after laboratory analysis.