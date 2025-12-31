Global Affairs
Machu Picchu train crash leaves one dead, dozens injured
The US embassy in Peru said that US citizens were injured in the crash, but police have yet to confirm the identities of anyone involved in the incident.
The US embassy in Peru said that US citizens were injured in the crash, but police have yet to confirm the identities of anyone involved in the incident.
Pedro Castillo, who served as president from 2021 until his impeachment in 2022, received an 11-year jail term on Thursday for attempting to dissolve Congress and govern by decree.