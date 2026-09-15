Crime
KRA official arrested over alleged Sh30,000 bribe in Kisumu
According to the commission’s statement issued on Tuesday, the company’s tax arrears had initially been placed at Sh4.5 million before the amount was revised to Sh142,230.
According to the commission’s statement issued on Tuesday, the company’s tax arrears had initially been placed at Sh4.5 million before the amount was revised to Sh142,230.
The Fai sub-clan of the Degodia community endorsed Dr. Hassan Mohamed Adam as its flagbearer for the 2027 Wajir gubernatorial election after a three-day selection process. Several rival aspirants immediately rejected the outcome, citing concerns about transparency and adherence to an agreed framework.