Shippers welcome wider access to cargo tracking seals
The Shippers Council of Eastern Africa has welcomed the change, saying opening the market to several suppliers could improve the availability and performance of the electronic seals.
The Shippers Council of Eastern Africa has welcomed the change, saying opening the market to several suppliers could improve the availability and performance of the electronic seals.
The framework will operate through the Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System (RECTS) and will give users the option of selecting their preferred vendor instead of relying on KRA-issued seals.
The new rate, which takes effect immediately, was announced after President William Ruto met Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) traders on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.
Somalia has identified several sectors where it believes stronger ties with the EAC can support economic growth. They include agriculture, livestock, fisheries, manufacturing, tourism, financial services and transport and logistics.
Speaking during a private sector business roundtable with shipping and maritime industry representatives in Nairobi, Mudavadi said Kenya needed a predictable and competitive business environment to give investors confidence.
In an update on Monday, the association says addressing these challenges through targeted policy reforms will help unlock Kenya's manufacturing potential, attract investment and spur job creation.
The move introduces electronic application, processing and verification procedures that KRA says are intended to improve efficiency while enhancing oversight within the cargo transport chain.
The new platform, developed through partnerships with insurance firms and technology providers, is intended to provide importers and clearing agents with a digital system for obtaining marine cargo insurance certificates and processing cargo documentation.
He says Mombasa has secured a county-owned SEZ licence, improved revenue collection through port integration, and is pursuing waste management and logistics projects aimed at boosting efficiency and development
According to Kindiki, Value Added Tax on petroleum products has been reduced from 16% as part of efforts to ease the burden on households and businesses facing rising living costs.
Kenya Railways Managing Director said the focus on regional railway integration comes at a time when East African countries are working under shared economic frameworks aimed at improving trade and movement within the region.
The Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry warns the Middle East crisis is disrupting maritime and air cargo routes, delaying shipments and raising freight and fuel costs, threatening billions in annual export revenue. Measures are underway to cushion exporters.
Governor Abdulswamad Nassir said the logistics sector is the backbone of the county’s economy, covering cargo movement by land and sea, warehousing, and related services.
These agreements cover critical sectors such as transport, agriculture, mining, fisheries, tourism, livestock, standards, and investment, aimed at boosting cooperation and regional development.