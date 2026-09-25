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Radio Generation Kenya

Lukenya

Missing activist Boniface Muteti found injured in Mlolongo
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Missing activist Boniface Muteti found injured in Mlolongo

Muteti went missing on Monday, September 21, 2026, during protests in Nairobi's Central Business District. According to accounts from fellow activists and court documents, he had left other demonstrators to go to a cybercafé along Aga Khan Walk to print a petition that protesters intended to present to government institutions

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