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Activist Muteti recounts ordeal after being found dumped in Machakos
His disappearance had raised concern among his family and human rights defenders, who reported the matter to police and called for urgent efforts to locate him.
His disappearance had raised concern among his family and human rights defenders, who reported the matter to police and called for urgent efforts to locate him.
Muteti went missing on Monday, September 21, 2026, during protests in Nairobi's Central Business District. According to accounts from fellow activists and court documents, he had left other demonstrators to go to a cybercafé along Aga Khan Walk to print a petition that protesters intended to present to government institutions