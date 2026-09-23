Exclusives
Homa Bay voter numbers rise as MP Kaluma projects 4 million Luo votes
The ODM MP said the growing number of registered voters pointed to a potentially larger voting bloc by the time Kenyans go to the polls in 2027.
The ODM MP said the growing number of registered voters pointed to a potentially larger voting bloc by the time Kenyans go to the polls in 2027.
The lawyer and political activist said he has consistently criticised leaders across the political divide, dismissing suggestions that his focus on historical marginalisation amounts to defending particular politicians, parties or communities
ODM legislators led by Samuel Atandi have urged the Luo community to back the broad-based government and avoid protests, saying the region is beginning to benefit from government programmes and calling for peace.