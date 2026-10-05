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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Macharia Njeru

Njeru warns Kenya risks losing a generation to poverty, poor education
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Njeru warns Kenya risks losing a generation to poverty, poor education

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Thursday, Njeru said the effects of poor governance were increasingly being felt in households and schools, with poverty, food insecurity, children being out of school and inadequate teacher competencies threatening the development of Kenya’s human capital

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