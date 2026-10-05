Former IPOA Chair targets State House on Mwongozo Mpya ticket
Njeru made the announcement in Nairobi on Monday, October 5, saying his experience in both private practice and public service would distinguish him from previous Kenyan presidents.
Njeru made the announcement in Nairobi on Monday, October 5, saying his experience in both private practice and public service would distinguish him from previous Kenyan presidents.
Njeru argued that lawmakers had sufficient warning that public anger was intensifying, but failed to reconsider the legislation or engage protesters in meaningful dialogue
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Thursday, Njeru said the effects of poor governance were increasingly being felt in households and schools, with poverty, food insecurity, children being out of school and inadequate teacher competencies threatening the development of Kenya’s human capital
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Njeru argued that political parties play a central role in determining who gets appointed to the executive, Parliament and other public institutions, making their internal standards critical to the quality of governance.