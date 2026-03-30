Nyamira County disowns extra 20 bodies in Kericho mass grave saga
Nyaribo said his administration was not aware of the additional 20 bodies and noted that they would have sought permission to bury them.
Nyaribo said his administration was not aware of the additional 20 bodies and noted that they would have sought permission to bury them.
The analysis was led by Government Pathologist Richard Njoroge, who reported that the condition of the bodies varied, with only a small number still relatively intact while the rest had deteriorated to an advanced stage.
In a statement released on March 22, 2026, the DCI says preliminary findings indicate that thirteen unclaimed bodies were officially released from Nyamira County Referral Hospital and transported to Kericho for burial on the morning of March 20, 2026.
According to a statement issued on Sunday, officers moved swiftly to secure the site after the claims emerged, as authorities work to verify the reports and establish the facts surrounding the incident.