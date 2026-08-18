Politics
Nyakera drops Nairobi governor bid, eyes Makadara MP seat
Nyakera announced the change after visiting former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his Wamunyoro home, where he was accompanied by a delegation from Makadara.
Nyakera announced the change after visiting former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his Wamunyoro home, where he was accompanied by a delegation from Makadara.
The vehicle had false number plates, and its chassis number matched a car reported stolen at Mutuya Police Station.