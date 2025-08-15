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Makotsi: Kenya still trapped between mature and tribal politics
Makotsi said democracy operates on a “winner takes all” principle, which Kenyans must learn to accept while allowing elected leaders the space to serve their terms
Makotsi said democracy operates on a “winner takes all” principle, which Kenyans must learn to accept while allowing elected leaders the space to serve their terms
Makotsi, who describes himself as a long-time supporter of Raila, said he was disappointed by the former Prime Minister’s recent remarks, which downplayed the Senate’s oversight powers