Sifuna unveils programme for second day of Linda Mwananchi Kakamega tour
The Kakamega tour is part of a broader effort to build support in Western Kenya, a region that has attracted increased political attention ahead of the next elections
The Kakamega tour is part of a broader effort to build support in Western Kenya, a region that has attracted increased political attention ahead of the next elections
His return to UDA comes less than a year after he contested the 2025 Malava parliamentary by-election on a DAP-K ticket following his fallout with the ruling party
Panyako alleged that irregularities marred the election process in Malava. He claimed that out of 198 polling stations, 134 had voted in his favor, but manipulation in 54 stations undermined the results.
Returning Officer Salim Abdalla Salim announced the results, confirming that Ndakwa secured 21,564 votes. He edged out Seth Panyako of the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K), who received 20,210 votes in a closely fought contest. Wilberforce Indai of Kenya Moja finished third with 626 votes.
The contest in Malava has narrowed into a fierce duel between United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate David Ndakwa, the former minority leader in the Kakamega County Assembly, and Panyako, a vocal critic of the government.