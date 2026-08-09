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Radio Generation Kenya

Malava

UDA’s David Ndakwa wins Malava by-election in tight race
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UDA’s David Ndakwa wins Malava by-election in tight race

Returning Officer Salim Abdalla Salim announced the results, confirming that Ndakwa secured 21,564 votes. He edged out Seth Panyako of the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K), who received 20,210 votes in a closely fought contest. Wilberforce Indai of Kenya Moja finished third with 626 votes.

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