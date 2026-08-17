Sports
Lionesses roar to history: Cameroon crush Malawi 3-0 to claim first WAFCON crown
Cameroon ended final heartbreak to win their first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title, defeating Malawi 3-0 in the final.
Cameroon ended final heartbreak to win their first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title, defeating Malawi 3-0 in the final.
Super Falcons’ Women’s World Cup dream ended after a 2-1 loss to South Africa in Pretoria, ending a 36-year run. Here’s what the report says about the match and the reaction.
Cameroon reached the WAFCON final after Michaely Bihina saved four penalties against Morocco, including a decisive 118th-minute stop that kept the tie alive in the shootout.