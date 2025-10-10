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Nema orders counties to enforce 2022 waste management law
Nema Director General Mamo Mamo said counties must now put in place systems and structures that support the implementation of the law, which came into effect on July 8, 2022.
Nema Director General Mamo Mamo said counties must now put in place systems and structures that support the implementation of the law, which came into effect on July 8, 2022.
Mamo, who was appointed on January 20, 2023, announced his resignation on Wednesday, saying he wanted to explore new challenges beyond government service after more than seven years in public roles.