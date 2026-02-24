Floyd Mayweather confirms Manny Pacquiao rematch at Las Vegas Sphere
Floyd Mayweather, 48, will face Manny Pacquiao, 47, in a rematch at the Sphere in Las Vegas on September 19, 11 years after their first bout, with global streaming on Netflix.
Floyd Mayweather, 48, will face Manny Pacquiao, 47, in a rematch at the Sphere in Las Vegas on September 19, 11 years after their first bout, with global streaming on Netflix.
Born in 1978 in Kibawe, Philippines, Manny Pacquiao defied all odds to become the only eight-division world champion in boxing history, boasting a record of 62-8-3 (39 KOs). His legendary wins over Oscar De La Hoya, Juan Manuel Marquez, and Timothy Bradley earned him Fighter of the Decade honors for the 2000s and a 2025 induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.
No fighter has won a major world title after being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Pacquiao was given the honour in June 2025
is remarkable record includes championships in eight weight divisions, a first in boxing history, and he was the oldest welterweight world champion at age 40 in 2019