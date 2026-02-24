Sports

Born in 1978 in Kibawe, Philippines, Manny Pacquiao defied all odds to become the only eight-division world champion in boxing history, boasting a record of 62-8-3 (39 KOs). His legendary wins over Oscar De La Hoya, Juan Manuel Marquez, and Timothy Bradley earned him Fighter of the Decade honors for the 2000s and a 2025 induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.