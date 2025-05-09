Education and Career
Education Ministry overturns UoN Council's VC appointments
PS Inyangala clarified that no formal consultation took place between the University Council and the Ministry before the decision was made.
PS Inyangala clarified that no formal consultation took place between the University Council and the Ministry before the decision was made.
The fine was imposed by the committee chairperson and Bumula MP Wanami Wamboka, who ruled that Hutchinson must pay the amount from her own funds within two weeks.