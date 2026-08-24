Zelensky rejects wartime elections, says would 'split' Ukraine
Ukraine has suspended elections under martial law, a measure still widely supported by the population as the country focuses on fighting off the Russian invasion launched in 2022.
Ukraine has suspended elections under martial law, a measure still widely supported by the population as the country focuses on fighting off the Russian invasion launched in 2022.
Fedorov, who did not directly mention Zelensky in his video, was unexpectedly removed as defence minister in late July, only six months after taking up the position.
In a statement released by his lawyers on Friday, Yoon acknowledged the public impact of his actions, saying he was sorry for the frustration and hardship brought upon citizens by the decree.
Muturi has called for immediate government action, accountability, and the safe return of those affected by the conflict, criticising slow and inadequate responses from key ministries.
The Seoul court ruling comes amid widespread public division, with Yoon defending his actions as necessary while prosecutors called them a direct threat to democracy.