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UGM accuses Ruto gov't of systematic destruction of Kenya’s environment
UGM said mature trees, including indigenous species that serve as important carbon sinks, were being cut down while the government promoted tree-planting activities
UGM said mature trees, including indigenous species that serve as important carbon sinks, were being cut down while the government promoted tree-planting activities
The two leading environmental organizations are urging the government to immediately halt all logging activities until it ensures transparency, legal compliance, and meaningful public participation in forest management.