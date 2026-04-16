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Court halts all activities on disputed Githunguri land pending petition hearing
Justice Mwamuye emphasized that the directive applies to all respondents, whether acting directly or through agents or any multi-agency framework.
Justice Mwamuye emphasized that the directive applies to all respondents, whether acting directly or through agents or any multi-agency framework.
The case reaffirms tensions between development goals and heritage preservation in Kenya’s affordable housing programme and constitutional requirements.