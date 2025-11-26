News
Kenya awarded Sh408 million to advance Mau Summit–Malaba road upgrade study
The funding will cover preparations for a public-private partnership (PPP) aimed at upgrading the 243-kilometre stretch connecting Mau Summit in Nakuru County to Malaba at the Uganda border. This route is a vital link in East Africa, facilitating movement of goods to Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, eastern DR Congo, and northern Tanzania, and is a crucial segment of the Northern Corridor and the Trans-African Highway Network.