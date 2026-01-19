Radio Generation (RGK) Radio Livestream
LIVE: #ThePeoplesBreakfast! We have hot topics lined up for you including the grade 10 placement
LIVE: #ThePeoplesBreakfast! We have hot topics lined up for you including the grade 10 placement
LIVE NOW: #ThePeoplesBreakfast! We Dig Deeper Into The Resignation of Eliud Owalo & Gachagua's woos
Hello! Tune in for insightful conversations ranging from Venezuela vs Trump to Singapore vs Ruto
LIVE: The State of The Nation On #ThePeoplesBreakfast , Welcome to the 1st Monday of January 2026
Welcome to #ThePeoplesBreakfast LIVE. Today, we delve into the politics and the state of roads
Welcome To Friday LIVE on #ThePeoplesBreakfast. Today We Look at The Suspended Kenya-US Health Deal
Welcome to Monday! Sit Back and Let's Inform You LIVE #ThePeoplesBreakfast
Rise and shine. #ThePeoplesBreakfast is LIVE!
LIVE: #ThePeoplesBreakfast! Tune in as We Talk About Privatization Bill & Why Tatu City Is Calling
Welcome To #ThePeoplesBreakfast Tuesday LIVE. We Subscribe to Hard Truths and Bold Insights |88.8 FM
Welcome to Monday! Let's Talk About The State of Politics & the Politics of The Pulpit LIVE| 88.8 FM
Welcome To The Weekend! We're LIVE & Ready To Serve Keep You Updated With The Latest Trends |88.8FM
Hello! What Will it Take To Transform Kenya? Join us LIVE as we Host David Maraga & Philip Etale.
Welcome to Wednesday! Is IEBC' Prepared to Conduct 2027 Polls? Let's Talk on #ThePeoplesBreakfast
#ThePeoplesBreakfast LIVE! Join us as We talk about Kenya's inequality crisis ONLY ON 88.8 FM.
We are LIVE — The People’s Breakfast. Powering your morning!
From Kenya To The World, This Is #ThePeoplesBreakfast! We're Ready For Thursday, By-elections Day
We're LIVE! Nyamira Governor Nyaribo Impeached for the Third Time, Will He survive? Tune in
Hello There! When We Say Hard Truths & Bold Insights, We Mean It! Join Us on 88.8 FM for A Real Talk
This is #ThePeoplesBreakfast LIVE. Join As We Talk About The Proposed FY2026/27 Budget
Welcome To #ThePeoplesBreakfast LIVE! We Look Into President Ruto's State of The Nation Address
Good Morning! It is The State of The Nation Address day! Welcome to the People's Breakfast LIVE
Garbage Menace in Nairobi; What Will It Take To Clean The City? Join #ThePeoplesBreakfast LIVE
Radio Generation, #HomeOfHardTruths Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM WhatsApp: +254 116 928 683