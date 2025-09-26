Global Affairs
Over 1,000 Indonesian children fall ill from free school lunches
Health officials said the latest cases were reported in West Java’s Cipongkor, where 1,258 children fell sick between Monday and Wednesday.
Health officials said the latest cases were reported in West Java’s Cipongkor, where 1,258 children fell sick between Monday and Wednesday.
Countries such as Chad, Ethiopia, Madagascar, and Rwanda have expanded school meal coverage by up to six times, reflecting both improved access and stronger government commitment.
Local officials said 365 students and community members reported stomach pain, diarrhoea, and headaches after eating a meal distributed to several schools in the town.
Under the revised system, soldiers are required to pay for meals either in cash or through salary deductions.