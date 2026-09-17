Global Affairs
Mecca attack claim puts Saudi Arabia and Houthis on collision course
Riyadh said its air defences intercepted the drone before it could reach the Islamic holy city, which receives millions of Muslims during the annual pilgrimage.
Riyadh said its air defences intercepted the drone before it could reach the Islamic holy city, which receives millions of Muslims during the annual pilgrimage.
The Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, must be performed at least once by all Muslims with the means.