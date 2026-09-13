Former President Moi’s longtime personal physician David Silverstein dies
Silverstein first treated Moi in 1977, when he was Vice President, and remained his personal physician for 42 years until the former president’s death in February 2020.
Silverstein first treated Moi in 1977, when he was Vice President, and remained his personal physician for 42 years until the former president’s death in February 2020.
From January to September 2025, spending on medicinal and pharmaceutical products totaled Sh62.1 billion, down from Sh79.6 billion over the same period in 2024, a reduction of Sh17.5 billion, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).
Inspections remain a key enforcement tool. The ministry is conducting comprehensive checks on all licensed wholesalers in Nairobi, while routine inspections of pharmacies and distributors continue nationwide.
The counterfeit drugs—ranging from antibiotics and cancer treatments to painkillers are largely trafficked from China and India, using Nigeria as the main entry point.