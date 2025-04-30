Health and Wellness
Public invited to submit evidence in Mediheal organ trafficking inquiry
The inquiry follows mounting concerns over the hospital’s involvement in unethical practices.
The inquiry follows mounting concerns over the hospital’s involvement in unethical practices.
The CS stated that the investigation must also examine if any acts of coercion, commercialisation of organs, or other violations of the Human Tissue Act have taken place.
At least two investigations are underway: one by the National Assembly Committee on Health, and another by a taskforce appointed by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.