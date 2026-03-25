Global Affairs
UN rights chief warns Iran-Israel conflict risks global crisis
He said attacks on civilian infrastructure may constitute war crimes and called on all states to act urgently to end the conflict.
He said attacks on civilian infrastructure may constitute war crimes and called on all states to act urgently to end the conflict.
The Secretary-General’s warnings come amid escalating unrest across the Middle East, where fears of a wider confrontation are growing. He noted the actions already taken by the United Nations Security Council, including directives to cease hostilities and ensure that critical maritime routes remain open.