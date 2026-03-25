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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Middle East escalation

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gutteres at past UN function/PHOTO/UN
Global Affairs

UN Chief warns Hormuz disruption risks severe global economic pain

The Secretary-General’s warnings come amid escalating unrest across the Middle East, where fears of a wider confrontation are growing. He noted the actions already taken by the United Nations Security Council, including directives to cease hostilities and ensure that critical maritime routes remain open.

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